SpaceX continues waiting for FAA approval for next Starship launch

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the April 2023 launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket from their Boca Chica facility.

On Tuesday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on social media that “Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval."

The FAA responded with the following statement to the science and technology website ArsTechnica:

“The SpaceX starship mishap investigation remains open. The FAA will not authorize another starship launch until SpaceX implements the corrective actions identified during the mishap investigation and demonstrates compliance with all the regulatory requirements of the license modification process."

The FAA’s response could indicate that they’ve yet to give SpaceX a list of corrective actions, as the investigation is still open, or SpaceX has the list hasn't finished fixing their problems.

Multiple notices in Cameron County are asking boaters to steer clear of the waters near Boca Chica and off South Padre Island due to “rocket launching activities.”

The most recent notice lists Sept. 8th as the launch day.