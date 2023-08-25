SpaceX aiming for September launch from Boca Chica facility

SpaceX may be preparing a launch from their Boca Chica facility next month.

According to an updated notice from the U.S. Coast Guard, SpaceX may now try to launch the Starship super heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The previous notice had anticipated an Aug. 31 launch.

Before the launch, SpaceX must wait for the completion of a Federal Aviation Administration investigation into the April 2023 launch of the Starship rocket.

