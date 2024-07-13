SpaceX seeking permit for up to 25 annual Starship launches from Boca Chica facility

SpaceX is seeking to increase the amount of launches from their Boca Chica facility, and they need federal approval to do so, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA, SpaceX is seeking to increase the amount of annual launches and landings of their Starship Super Heavy craft to up to 25 a year.

SpaceX had their fourth ever Starship launch from their Boca Chica facility in June.

Before approving the permit, the FAA says they need to review public safety issues — such as overflight of populated areas and the payloads carried onboard. They will also need to review the potential environmental impact of the launches, insurance requirements and national security or foreign policy concerns.

The FAA will release more information later this month, according to a news release. They will also host a series of meetings, so members of the public can submit written and oral comments.

The in-person meetings will be held on:

- Tuesday, August 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: South Padre Island Convention Center, located at 7355 Padre Blvd.

- Thursday, August 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, 309 E Railroad Ave.



A virtual meeting will also be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the following registration link.





