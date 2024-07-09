SpaceX at Boca Chica is being investigated for damaged bird nests cause by recent launch
Federal wildlife officials have launched an investigation of the June 6 Starship launch from SpaceX's Boca Chica facility over claims of damaged bird nests.
The non-profit, Coastal Bays and Estuaries Program, says they documented damage to bird nests after the launch.
They found damaged or missing eggs at nine bird nests nearby after the launch. The species of birds who were impacted are under federal protection.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Edcouch man dies after being struck by two cars
-
Teen driver accused of causing 18-wheeler crash issued a $50,000 bond
-
Made in the 956: A look back at some favorite stories from...
-
Smart Living: Turning failures into teachable moments
-
Real estate group renovating three historic buildings in Brownsville