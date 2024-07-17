Local reaction to SpaceX moving headquarters to Brownsville

Rio Grande Valley residents are reacting after Elon Musk revealed he's moving SpaceX headquarters to Brownsville.

The announcement was made on his platform "X". The current headquarters is in Hawthorne, California.

RELATED STORY: Elon Musk says he's moving SpaceX headquarters to Starbase facility in Cameron County

"I'm not surprised. I mean, he has his Tesla headquarters [in Austin]. He moved from California to [Texas]," owner of the SpaceX Boca Chica Facebook Group Alex Balderas said. "He's helped the Valley as well, with the also bringing local jobs to here too."

Musk says the final straw was a new law signed in California on Monday that bans school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child's gender identification.

Minutes after the first announcement, Musk also said he's moving his X platform to Austin.