Crowds react to SpaceX's 11th Starship test flight at Boca Chica Beach

Monday's Starship launch attracted a lot of attention.

People waited for hours near the coast for SpaceX's 11th test flight from Starbase. The flight is now complete.

It was an exciting moment for SpaceX and for many watching in person.

"It was just a huge life moment, it was fantastic," spectator Jennie Collier said.

"It was amazing. We had not seen the rocket go off like that before," spectator Alana Coleman said.

CLICK HERE TO REWATCH THE LAUNCH.

Channel 5 News was able to get a different angle for this flight. It was a perspective not many get to experience.

Out on the water, just off the coast of the launch pad, Channel 5 News had some of the best seats possible.

The crew of Dolphin Docks welcomed Channel 5 News on their boat, and we got a chance to see and feel the rocket launch closer than before.

"Hopefully, one day, we can bring the whole family to enjoy the view, enjoy the beach," spectator Simon Reyes said.

Many spectators drive miles to see history being made in our backyard. Like Collier, who drove from Galveston.

"Just to see this is incredible and also knowing that it's SpaceX, private and not government, makes it different, and it's just exciting," Collier said.

And Coleman, who drove from the Austin area.

"What was the best part about the launch? I would say when it first took off and all the smoke - it looked like fire - I liked that part," Coleman said.

This is the 11th test flight, and spectators say they'll keep coming back for more and recommend others to do the same.

Watch the video above for the full story.