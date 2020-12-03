Special education teachers says virtual learning is helping her students

Virtual learning has now become the new normal due to the pandemic and one special education teacher is sharing her experience.

Anna Gaona, a special education teacher for Idea Public Schools said her students have been gaining more skills now that they have been virtually learning.

One student even brought those skills to college with her.

"All those skills that we had to teach in the very beginning, she was able to take with her and take to South Texas College," Gaona said.

Watch the video for the full story.