Special education teachers says virtual learning is helping her students

4 hours 35 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 8:50 AM December 03, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

Virtual learning has now become the new normal due to the pandemic and one special education teacher is sharing her experience. 

Anna Gaona, a special education teacher for Idea Public Schools said her students have been gaining more skills now that they have been virtually learning. 

One student even brought those skills to college with her. 

"All those skills that we had to teach in the very beginning, she was able to take with her and take to South Texas College," Gaona said. 

Watch the video for the full story. 

