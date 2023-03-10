SPI businesses expecting bigger turnout from Spring Break crowds

The busy Spring Break week is kicking off with visitors expected to flood South Padre Island.

With college students expected to arrive, and hotels and short term rentals all booked up for the next several days, lots of SPI business owners are hoping to cash in on the break.

“We have sell outs on these properties, there's a lot of people coming, and really I'm talking about March 10 all the way to the 19th, Inertia Tours Spring Break Founder and President Chad Hart said. “It's not just three or four nights."

Daniel Salazar, general manager at Isla Grande Beach Resort, said last Spring Break, his hotel was booked at 75% capacity.

This year, it’s booked at 90% capacity.

“I'm already ahead of my numbers for bookings for Texas Week, and we haven't even got through Texas Week,” Salazar said. “Based on last year, my numbers are already ahead."

The hotel and condo stays also mean big business for restaurants and bars.

Clayton's Beach Bar and Grill expects to see 5,000 people per day.

