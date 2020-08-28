Sports Minute: A's, Astros walked off field in protest, game postponed

By JORDAN GODWIN

Associated Press



HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics jointly walked off the field following a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play on Friday night.

The decision came on Jackie Robinson Day across the majors, and in the wake of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, being shot by police in Wisconsin over the weekend.

All players, managers and coaches at Minute Maid Park were wearing No. 42, the jersey number Robinson wore when he broke the major league color barrier in 1947.

The Athletics and Astros placed a No. 42 jersey in each batter’s box and the players lined up for the moment of silence before walking into their respective clubhouses.

There have been 11 big league games postponed this week as clubs joined teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in calling off games while protesting social injustice.

Major League Baseball let teams decide whether to play or not.

