Sports Minute: After slow start UTEP snaps 5-game slide, beats Rice 68-62

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Daryl Edwards had a career-high 34 points as UTEP snapped a five-game losing streak by knocking off Rice 68-62. Edwards shot 8 for 12 from deep.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.