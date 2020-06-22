Sports Minute: Cowboys' Frederick wins Halas Award for overcoming adversity

By The Associated Press



Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America. Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He’s the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach in 1980.

