Sports Minute: Kohl leads Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 75-70

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Kolton Kohl had 15 points off the bench to lift Abilene Christian to a 75-70 win over Central Arkansas, the Wildcats' seventh consecutive victory. Rylan Bergersen led the Bears on Saturday with 24 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.