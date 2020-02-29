Sports Minute: Kohl leads Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 75-70
ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Kolton Kohl had 15 points off the bench to lift Abilene Christian to a 75-70 win over Central Arkansas, the Wildcats' seventh consecutive victory. Rylan Bergersen led the Bears on Saturday with 24 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Explosion of SpaceX Starship SN1 at Boca Chica site
-
Run for wrong face masks amid coronavirus fear impacting construction industry
-
Confusion looms over migrants at Valley port-of-entry after court halts policy
-
Black history museum set to open in San Benito
-
Edinburg CISD hold mental health aid certification courses for parents and staff