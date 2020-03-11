Sports Minute: Rangers suspend LHP Méndez for unauthorized medical care

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - The Texas Rangers have placed left-hander Yohander Méndez on the suspended list for violating his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care. President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels announced the move prior to a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. Méndez has been held out of spring training game action with left shoulder inflammation. Players are only allowed to consult physicians on the team's medical practitioners' list. Asked if Méndez had violated that policy, Daniels said “there's more to it than that, but I'm not going to get into it."

