Sports Minute: Texans look for 1st win coach Crennel after O'Brien's firing

By The

Associated Press



JACKSONVILLE (1-3) at HOUSTON (0-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Texans by 6 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Jaguars 2-2; Texans 0-4

SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 23-13

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Jaguars on Nov. 3, 2019 in London

LAST WEEK - Jaguars lost to Bengals 33-25; Texans lost to Vikings 31-23

AP PRO32 RANKING - Jaguars No. 27, Texans No. 30

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (22), PASS (10).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (26), PASS (24).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (15).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (32), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew threw for a season-high 351 yards with two touchdowns last week. He had 309 yards passing in his last meeting with Houston. ... WR DJ Chark had eight receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week. ... Rookie RB James Robinson had 107 yards of offense at Bengals. ... WR Laviska Shenault Jr. had five receptions for 86 yards vs. Cincinnati and leads AFC rookies with 16 catches this season. ... WR Keelan Cole had 80 yards receiving in the last meeting with Houston and has a TD in his last three AFC South games. ... LB Myles Jack had an interception last week and is third in the AFC with 37 tackles. ... DE Josh Allen has a sack in his last two games. ... S Josh Jones led the team with 11 tackles at Cincinnati. ... Houston fired coach/general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday after the Texans fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2008. Romeo Crennel will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. At 73, Crennel will become the oldest head coach in NFL history. ... QB Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 300 yards with two touchdowns last week. ... RB Duke Johnson ran for a touchdown in the last meeting with Jacksonville. ... WR Kenny Stills had his first TD catch of the season vs. Minnesota. ... WR Brandin Cooks had five receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in his only career game against the Jaguars. ... DE J.J. Watt recovered a fumble in his last home game against Jacksonville. He’s had a sack in three of his last four home games against the AFC South. ... DT P.J. Hall had his first sack of the season last week. LB Whitney Mercilus had two sacks. ... CB Bradley Roby had seven tackles and defended two passes last week. ... Fantasy tip: Houston WR Will Fuller had six receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown vs. Vikings for his second 100-yard receiving game of the year.

