Sports Minute: Texans use their first 2020 pick on TCU DT Ross Blacklock
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall pick in the NFL draft. Blacklock was the Texans’ first pick in this year’s draft after they traded their first round slot to Miami as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
SNAP recipients will be able to purchase groceries online
-
Valley retailers officially reopen for curbside, delivery services
-
No foul play suspected in toddlers death investigation in Donna
-
We just want the option to work again, says McAllen cosmetologist
-
Cameron County parks, beaches to reopen with restrictions