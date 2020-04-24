Sports Minute: Texans use their first 2020 pick on TCU DT Ross Blacklock

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall pick in the NFL draft. Blacklock was the Texans’ first pick in this year’s draft after they traded their first round slot to Miami as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.

