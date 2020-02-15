Sports Minute: UT Arlington hands Little Rock its second straight loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Brian Warren scored 21 points and Sam Griffin added 17 and UT Arlington surprised Sun Belt Conference leader Little Rock 76-65. The Mavericks never trailed. Nikola Maric's three-point play with 5:06 left brought Little Rock to a tie at 61. Jordan Phillips and Maric traded layups, but Jabari Narcis made a 3-pointer and Radshad Davis followed with a three-point play and UT Arlington was on its way. Warren made two foul shots and a jumper and the lead was 73-63 with 1:46 to go. Maric led the Trojans with 13 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.