Sports Minute: Video chats to home workouts, draft prospects get it done
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
UCLA running back Joshua Kelley was looking forward to visiting various NFL teams, checking out their facilities and meeting coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the pre-draft process. Instead, because the NFL on March 13 barred all in-person pre-draft visits, Kelley and other prospects had to do “virtual” visits with teams. Their conversations with coaching staffs took place on video conferencing technology like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.
