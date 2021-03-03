x

St. Joseph Boys and Girls Hoops Move on to Round Three

3 hours 11 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, March 02 2021 Mar 2, 2021 March 02, 2021 11:03 PM March 02, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

TAPPS Area Round - Boys

St. Joseph Academy 80, Houston Lutheran South 62

TAPPS Area Round - Girls

St. Joseph Academy 52, Fort Bend Christian 38

