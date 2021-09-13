STC anthropology professor explains COVID-19 pandemic

An anthropology professor at South Texas College says her field of expertise enabled her to foresee a new pandemic years before COVID-19 became a reality.

Anthropology professor Wendy Branwell says Earth as we know it, is ripe for the two conditions best for spreading disease.

"I just sensed it given climate change, and overpopulation. Given the two, there is a much higher likelihood that infectious diseases, whether they're bacterial or viral, will increase," Branwell said.

Branwell didn't know exactly when it was going to happen, but says she saw glimpses of what could happen when Ebola first came about.

"We, humans, don't have to repeat history, if we educate ourselves," Branwell said.

Watch the video above for the full story.