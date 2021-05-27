STC trustees approve $2.8 million stipend for all employees

South Texas College Board of Trustees (left to right) Gary Gurwitz, Dr. Alejo Salinas, Paul Rodriguez, and Victoria Cantu were in attendance at an announcement Thursday morning of a one-time college-wide payment to all employees of STC. Photo Credit: STC

All 2,167 employees at South Texas College will soon receive a one-time stipend that totals more than $2.8 million.

STC school board trustees approved the stipend payments at their Tuesday board meeting. As part of the stipend, full-time employees will each receive $1,250. Part-time employees will each receive $1,150, the college stated in a news release.

“It was important for the board to acknowledge the commitment to our students and institution of our administration, staff and faculty during this challenging time,” STC Board Chair Rose Benavidez said in the news release. “We are fortunate to have an exceptional group of individuals representing our South Texas College family and are happy to recognize their efforts with this upcoming one-time supplemental payment."

Regular and temporary full-time and part-time employees active as of May 3, 2021, and those who received a paycheck in calendar year 2020, are eligible for the stipend according to the news release. Employees will receive the stipend by next month.

Trustees said that though the budget for the 2021 fiscal year did not include salary increases for faculty and staff, actual revenues were sufficient to cover the costs associated with the one-time payment.