Stefano's Pizza recognized for feeding first responders at Matt's Cash and Carry fire

A Valley businessman was recognized by the city of Pharr after he stepped in to feed first responders at the scene of the Matt’s Cash and Carry fire.

Alan Eddik is someone who is all too familiar with facing adversity. He's the co-owner of Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza, the Harlingen restaurant that was destroyed by a fire back in December.

Even though he has rebuilding of his own to do, it didn’t stop him from offering first responders a meal.

“Just to give them a hand — they’re there the whole day,” Eddik said. “To provide them with some food and the drinks — just as simple as that.”

With his other location in Pharr still operational, Eddik took it upon himself to make a large delivery to the many agencies responding to the building supply fire.

“I felt just — my natural instinct to be there the same way people turned out to be supportive and helpful for us,” Eddik said.

Pharr city commissioners honored him for that act. Eddik says he just felt compelled to do the right thing.

“It’s my duty to be there for somebody that had the same experience that we did, and that’s the reason I wanted to show that you can get back and get it going, and I wanted to show the support just like anybody else,” Eddik said.