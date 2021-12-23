Community raises $15,000 for Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza staff members

A fire may have destroyed their building, but Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza in Harlingen still held their traditional Christmas party at their parking lot.

The community donated several items to staff members, including $15,000 that Harlingen City Commissioner Gus Ruiz said the community was able to raise within a 12-hour time span.

Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza owner Steve Eddik said he is grateful for the community's support.

"That's a place we don't come to work,” Eddik said of his restaurant. “We come to have a good time, to meet people, enjoy every customer. We met so many people, we have a lot of stories, a lot of histories here."

