STHS to host diabetes conference, expo in McAllen

Every year, Channel 5 News puts a spotlight on diabetes to help raise awareness about the disease that's so prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley.

South Texas Health System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how they are joining the fight by providing information and resources at their diabetes conference at expo.

The 4th annual Prevent, Treat and Beat Diabetes Symposium is scheduled for Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Texas College Nursing and Allied Health campus in McAllen.

