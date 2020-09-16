x

Students facing charges for disrupting virtual learning

4 hours 16 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 11:47 PM September 15, 2020 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

Virtual classrooms are the new normal, but that hasn't stopped some kids from misbehaving.

Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto Chavez Jr. said his department got a call from administration at Harrell Middle School after an 11-year-old student was uploading a pornographic video for all to see while class was in session.

The 11-year-old male involved in this incident is now facing charges of displaying harmful material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

But this isn't the only incident.

On two other occasions a student was seen waving what appeared to be a hand gun while class was in session.

Mercedes ISD sent us a statement about these incidents.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days