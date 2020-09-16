Students facing charges for disrupting virtual learning
Virtual classrooms are the new normal, but that hasn't stopped some kids from misbehaving.
Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto Chavez Jr. said his department got a call from administration at Harrell Middle School after an 11-year-old student was uploading a pornographic video for all to see while class was in session.
The 11-year-old male involved in this incident is now facing charges of displaying harmful material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
But this isn't the only incident.
On two other occasions a student was seen waving what appeared to be a hand gun while class was in session.
Mercedes ISD sent us a statement about these incidents.
Watch the video for the full story.
