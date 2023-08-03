x

Su Salud Importa: Dentista explica como funciona el blanqueamiento dental

2 hours 28 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, August 03 2023 Aug 3, 2023 August 03, 2023 12:12 PM August 03, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Su Salud Importa el dentista, Dr. Lucas Cantú, visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos acerca del blanqueamiento dental, como funciona y las diferentes técnicas. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days