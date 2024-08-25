x

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024: Spotty showers with a high of 98

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024: Spotty showers with a high of 98
9 hours 33 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, August 25 2024 Aug 25, 2024 August 25, 2024 11:40 AM August 25, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days