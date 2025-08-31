Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway...
-
Alamo city leaders to hold town hall meeting to discuss Duranta drainage...
-
'Reptile' man sentenced to 9 years for 2022 deadly shooting in McAllen
-
McAllen mayor announces 33 citations issued to establishments in Entertainment District
-
'The hype is real:' More than 12,000 fans show up for historic...
Sports Video
-
Eddie Lee Marburger tosses 5 touchdowns as UTRGV football wins first game...
-
PSJA North High School head football coach gives his take on UTRGV...
-
Gridiron Heroes: Director of football operations ensures days go smoothly for Vaqueros
-
UTRGV head football coach talks about his expectations for inaugural game
-
5th Quarter recap: A look back at this week's Valley high school...