x

Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s

Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
4 hours 1 minute 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 14 2025 Sep 14, 2025 September 14, 2025 10:22 AM September 14, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days