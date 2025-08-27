x

Sunny Glen Children's Home hosting annual fun run

Wednesday, August 27 2025

The Sunny Glen Children’s Home will hold their 11th annual Incredible Kids 5K Color Fun Run.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 20 at McKelvey Park in Harlingen at 8 a.m.

