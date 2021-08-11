Suspect arraigned in weekend standoff with Edinburg police

The man accused of barricading himself in an Edinburg apartment during an hours-long standoff with police made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Robert Jason Garcia is accused of barricading himself in an apartment with a woman inside at an apartment complex in the 500 block of south Sugar Road. Police responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. on Friday in reference to a disturbance.

When officers forced their way inside the apartment, the found that Garcia had left the apartment prior to police entering it.

The unidentified woman was uninjured.

A judge set Garcia’s bond at $200,000 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence.

Garcia has asked for an attorney to be appointed and is being transferred to the county jail.