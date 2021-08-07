Suspect flees from barricaded Edinburg apartment

Robert Jason Garcia. Courtesy photo.

A standoff between Edinburg police and a man who barricaded himself in an apartment with a woman inside ended with the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police are searching for Robert Jason Garcia, Edinburg spokeswoman Ashly Custer confirmed Saturday. Custer said that just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers with the Edinburg Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of south Sugar Road in reference to a disturbance.

Officers made contact with Garcia, who was barricaded inside his home late Friday night. Forced entry was made at the home, but Garcia left prior to police entering the apartment.

The female who was in the apartment was reportedly fine, and the incident remains under investigation.

Police are also searching for the suspect vehicle has been identified as a 2018 Nissan Versa with the Texas handicap license plate 4PYXB. No other information was provided.