Heavy police presence seen at Edinburg apartment complex

A heavy police presence was spotted at an Edinburg apartment complex.

A spokesperson for the city of Edinburg said that just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers with the Edinburg Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of south Sugar Road in reference to a disturbance. Officers are making contact with an individual who is barricaded inside his home, and the scene is still active.

Officers in tactical gear were spotted at the scene.

