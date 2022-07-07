Suspect in Pharr diesel theft scheme turns himself in to police

Marcos Escobar. Photo credit: Pharr Police Department

A 50-year-old Edinburg man accused of stealing nearly 700 gallons of diesel from a gas station I snow in custody.

Marcos Escobar turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon, the city announced. He was arraigned on a charge of theft of petroleum product and had his bond set at $7,500.

Evidence shows Escobar used a makeshift device to steal 681 gallons of diesel fuel valued at more than $3,500 from the Stripes gas station located at 1901 N. Tesoro in Pharr, the city said in a news release.

Officers believe the Stripes location had been targeted several times, police said in June when the theft was originally reported.