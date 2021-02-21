Suspect in San Benito homicide investigation arrested

A man is dead and the person suspected of killing him is behind bars.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, San Benito police say the found a man with a gunshot wound to the head slouched over inside a truck on the 100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Witnesses helped identify the suspect who police tracked down a few blocks away hiding under an abandoned home.

San Benito police have not released the suspect or the victim’s names.

Those with information on the case are urged to call the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.