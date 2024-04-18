Suspect in San Juan animal cruelty investigation in custody
A 21-year-old man is in custody in connection with what the San Juan police chief called a “distressing” act of animal cruelty, according to a Thursday news release.
The unidentified man was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be arraigned on Friday, the news release stated, adding that his identity will be disclosed following the arraignment.
According to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes, police received a report of animal cruelty on Wednesday after the owner of a missing dog reviewed her home surveillance footage.
“The video shows an individual unlawfully entering her property, aggressively handling the dog in a manner that suggested harm, and then removing the animal from the premises,” the news release stated.
The suspect was identified through “investigative work and community tips,” the release added.
