Suspect in Weslaco standoff to be arraigned Thursday

The suspect involved in the standoff against Weslaco police on Tuesday is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of Anaqua Street and Abiline Drive.

Police say they received reports of a man driving around a neighborhood with a rifle, and the suspect allegedly shot and hit a house in the area.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home. Two elderly women were inside at the time but managed to get out safely.

After nearly four hours of failed negotiations, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team made their way into the home and arrested the man.

The unidentified suspect is facing several charges.