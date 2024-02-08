WATCH LIVE: Suspects in Alamo kidnapping investigation to be arraigned
Three individuals will go before a judge Thursday in connection with a kidnapping investigation, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.
Seth Ian Chaney, 23; Alyssa Monette Garza, 24; and Miguel Angel Pedroza, 29, are facing charges of kidnapping, assault and felony possession of a firearm.
The three were arrested after officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to an apartment located in Acacia Avenue and N. 10th Street Wednesday at around 3 p.m. after a woman called police and said she was being held there against her will.
READ MORE: 3 taken in for questioning following hostage situation in Alamo
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as the three were taken into custody.
One of the individuals was found hiding under a bed, police said.
Channel 5 News will keep you posted on the arraignment of the three individuals.
More News
News Video
-
Suspects in Alamo kidnapping investigation identified
-
Baby born in parking lot of Brownsville dollar store
-
Boil water notice in effect for residents of La Grulla
-
McAllen city leaders tout new projects during annual state of the city...
-
Neighbor of Donna police chief accused of threatening to kill him