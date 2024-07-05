Tarántula marrón de Texas Helga de Gladys Porter Zoo
La coordinadora, Alejandra Rodríguez, nos visita desde Gladys Porter Zoo y nos presenta una tarántula marrón de Texas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
