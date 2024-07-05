x

Tarántula marrón de Texas Helga de Gladys Porter Zoo

6 hours 5 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2024 Jul 5, 2024 July 05, 2024 4:06 PM July 05, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La coordinadora, Alejandra Rodríguez, nos visita desde Gladys Porter Zoo y nos presenta una tarántula marrón de Texas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

