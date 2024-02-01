TEA appoints board of managers and new superintendent at La Joya ISD

The Texas Education Agency has announced the appointment of a Board of Managers as well as a new superintendent of La Joya Independent School District.

They will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the La Joya ISD Administration Building to give further details on the appointment.

This comes after the TEA investigated the district following years of allegations of school board members and employees engaging in fraud and breaking conflict of interest law.

According to the TEA, the seven individuals appointed to the Board of Managers are:

Julian Alvarez III

Anita Chavez

Celso Gomez Jr.

Dr. Rosalva Hernandez

Dr. Carlos Margo

Jessica Ochoa

Alyssa Peña

A new superintendent was also appointed to La Joya ISD.

Dr. Marcey Sorensen will help oversee operations at the district. She was previously the Deputy Superintendent for the Virginia Department of Education, according to the TEA.

Her appointment comes after La Joya ISD had already appointed Beto Gonzalez as superintendent back in September.

The TEA said they received 107 applications for the Board of Managers, and only 63 were within La Joya ISD boundaries. All applicants were Rio Grande Valley residents.