TEA weighs in on selection of La Joya ISD superintendent

The Texas Education Agency is now weighing in on the superintendent selection at La Joya Independent School District after it was announced by school board members.

"It's my great hope that ultimately if he's not the one that's selected, that there would be amicable discussions," TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lechelop said.

La Joya ISD named interim superintendent Beto Gonzalez as their lone finalist, but it's not a done deal because the TEA wants to replace the current school board with a board of managers it selects.

"If the interim superintendent is not ultimately the superintendent selected for the appointment, we would engage in discussions with the superintendent about what the proper severance or exit protocols would be," Lechelop said.

A decision about who will be in charge, the state or the local school board, is expected in the coming weeks.