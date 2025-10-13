Teen shot during Brownsville robbery attempt, police say

A juvenile was taken into custody after a 17-year-old was shot during an aggravated robbery, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

According to a news release, the arrest stems from a Friday shooting during a party at the 7600 block of Utah Road.

The teen was shot in the leg at around 11:50 p.m. when a male “forcibly attempted” to take the victim’s gold chain, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by friends and family with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Saturday without incident, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.