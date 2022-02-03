Temperatures Continue to Rise in the Valley

BROWNSVILLE – Scientists in Brownsville say the extreme heat in the Rio Grande Valley is becoming the new norm.

Barry Goldsmith with the National Weather Service says weather patterns over the past decade show a gradual increase of temperatures reaching the 100-degree mark.

He says July 3 to mid-August is expected to be the hottest time of the summer.

The hottest “feel like” temperature was recorded in Mission on Monday at 121 degrees.

