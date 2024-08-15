Terapia de masaje y holística para mejorar el bienestar diario
Nos visita Lety Reyes, terapeuta holística, y Altagracia Young, terapista de masaje y terapias holísticas.
Para hablarnos de un curso que de balance de chakras.
Descripción:
Aprenderas como balancear tus centros de Energía para estar en Armonia Informacion Holistic Healing Therapies 5200 N McColl Rd Suite 4 McAllen (956)706-0971
Redes:
Info:
5200 N McColl Rd suite 4, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas
(956) 706-0971
c-ha-ta@hotmail.com
cuatrixtreme@hotmail.com
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
