x

Terapia de masaje y holística para mejorar el bienestar diario

Terapia de masaje y holística para mejorar el bienestar diario
4 hours 36 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 2:27 PM August 15, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Nos visita Lety Reyes, terapeuta holística, y Altagracia Young, terapista de masaje y terapias holísticas.

Para hablarnos de un curso que de balance de chakras.

Descripción:

Aprenderas como balancear tus centros de Energía para estar en Armonia Informacion Holistic Healing Therapies 5200 N McColl Rd Suite 4 McAllen  (956)706-0971

Redes:

Web

Facebook

Info:

5200 N McColl Rd suite 4, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas

(956) 706-0971

c-ha-ta@hotmail.com

cuatrixtreme@hotmail.com

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days