Texans agree to contracts with 11 players in free agency

5 hours 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2020 Mar 21, 2020 March 21, 2020 12:26 PM March 21, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have agreed to contracts with four free agents and re-signed seven other players. Houston agreed to a deal with receiver Randall Cobb, who spent last season with the Cowboys, in the wake of this week's trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson. The Texans also completed deals with safeties Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins and tackle Brent Qvale.

