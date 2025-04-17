Texas bill increasing public school funding and teacher pay gets initial House approval

State Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe, shakes hands with Rep. Brad Buckley R-Salado, House Education chair, after the vote on school finance on April 16, 2025. The bill passed, 144-4. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

"Texas bill increasing public school funding and teacher pay gets initial House approval" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

?The Texas House on Wednesday gave initial approval to its priority school funding legislation. In a 144-4 vote, the lower chamber preliminarily approved a bill that would increase school districts’ base money per student, raise teacher salaries and limit the use of educators without formal classroom training. House Bill 2 would also improve special education by allocating funding based on the individual needs of children with disabilities.

[Voucher vote updates: Texas House approves voucher proposal]

Republicans, during hours of debate, celebrated the bill as a worthwhile $8 billion investment in public education. Democrats also voiced support for the legislation but argued that it barely scratches the surface of what districts need. Many school districts are currently grappling with challenges ranging from budget deficits and teacher shortages to campus closures.

The bill would notably increase schools’ base funding by $395 — from $6,160 to $6,555. That amount, known as the basic allotment, would automatically go up every two years by tying it to property value growth. Forty-percent of the allotment would go to salaries for school staff. Higher salary increases would go to teachers with more than a decade of classroom experience.

Lawmakers sparred over other aspects of the legislation — from whether the Legislature should continue to invest heavily in compensatory education, which offers support to underserved students at risk of dropping out of school, to how the state should hold charter schools accountable for mismanagement.

Upon final passage, HB 2 will go to the Senate for further consideration. That chamber has already passed a number of similar school funding proposals — though top lawmakers there have expressed opposition to increasing schools' base funding this session.

The basic allotment offers districts flexibility to address the unique needs of their campuses, which includes staff salaries, utilities and maintenance. The Senate has instead advocated for more targeted funding in areas like teacher pay, school security and special education.

[Texas officials’ claim that school funding is at an all-time high ignores inflation and temporary federal money]

The House voted on the bill shortly before taking up legislation that would create school vouchers in Texas, a top priority for Gov. Greg Abbott. Two years ago, public schools missed out on nearly $8 billion, which Abbott held hostage when vouchers failed to gain the support needed to pass then.?

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, Texas’ breakout ideas and politics event happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin. Get tickets before May 1 and save big! TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/04/16/texas-school-vouchers-funding-house-bill-2-house/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.