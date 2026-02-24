Trump expected to visit Corpus Christi on Friday, days before Texas primary

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 20, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Texas with days left before the state’s action-packed primary.

Trump is making plans to travel to Corpus Christi on Friday, according to a White House official and three other sources familiar with the trip, each of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because it has not been made public yet.

Texas Republicans on Monday were already changing their campaign plans in anticipation of Trump’s visit, with Smithville state Rep. Stan Gerdes saying on X that he was rescheduling an event with Gov. Greg Abbott because Trump “is coming to Texas this Friday.”

The president’s visit could be heavy on political overtones. Trump has endorsed dozens of Republicans in their March 3 congressional and legislative primaries, while staying out of the biggest intraparty fight: the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent John Cornyn is struggling to win renomination.

Trump has been a regular visitor to Texas since his first White House bid and last visited the Corpus Christi area in 2022 for a political rally ahead of the general election. The area has emerged as an important battleground for Republicans who have been aiming to win over more Hispanic voters.

Trump carried Texas by 14 percentage points in 2024, his widest margin through three presidential races.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.