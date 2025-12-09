Texas Comptroller’s Office hoping to distribute $125 million in unclaimed money in the Rio Grande Valley

The Texas Comptroller’s Office is holding on to a combined $125 million in unclaimed money. That money belongs to Rio Grande Valley residents who may not know it’s theirs.

"It can be anyone that has done business or bought goods and services in Texas,” Diana Diaz with the Texas Comptroller's Office said.

Texas first started compiling a list of unclaimed money in 1962. The list updates every December.

According to the state, there's more than $10 billion in unclaimed money. Of that total, $125 million belongs to people in Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

“There's no statute of limitations, so the money belongs to you forever,” Diaz said.

According to Diaz, it’s common to have unclaimed property because people tend to forget little things such as deposits and open bank accounts, but it’s important to check if you have any money waiting for you

To check if you have any unclaimed money, residents are urged to go to the Texas Unclaimed Property website and search the database by putting your name and address.

“They can search for their name, their family, and friends even if they have a business, “Diaz said.

Those needing help filing a claim can do so at a free event set for Thursday, Dec. 11 at the state comptroller’s office in McAllen, located at 200 S. 10th St. #301.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will help those attending look up their name to see if they have any unclaimed money. Those hoping to attend will need a photo I.D.

“Hopefully we can approve on site, and then you can leave happy and get money before Christmas," Diaz said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Those who have unclaimed money and want to share their story can email digital@krgv.com.