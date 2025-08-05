Texas Democratic chair reacts to efforts to block GOP redistricting plans

Civil arrests warrants were issued Monday against dozens of Democrats in the Texas House after they were not present for a scheduled vote on a new congressional map.

Democrats say it’s a consequence they're willing to face.

“This is about a president of the United States who is trying to steal the United States Congress away from the voters,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder.

Texas Republicans are moving to change district boundaries because of a push from President Donald Trump to redraw the state’s Congressional maps so Republicans can gain five additional seats.

“Republicans are very fearful that they're going to lose control of the U.S. House in 2026, and the only way to perhaps save that majority is to basically change the playing field,” UT San Antonio political science professor Jon Taylor said.

Texas Democrats say Republicans are trying to shut-out minority voters. Over 50 of them were absent from Monday's session to prevent a vote from taking place.

“They're slicing and dicing the Rio Grande Valley and urban areas across this state to make sure people of color have less representation,” Taylor said.

Congressional maps are usually redrawn every 10 years to reflect the latest date from the U.S. Census, making this current push to redraw the Congressional maps five years ahead of schedule.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have threatened to kick out elected lawmakers and fine them $500 for every day they don't come back to Austin to participate in the Special Legislative session.

"If troopers or Texas Rangers are sent out, it’s not for a criminal indictment or a criminal warrant,” Taylor said. “It is simply a warrant sent out by the speaker, or the lieutenant governor, calling them, compelling them to come back."

The governor said that without Democrats, all votes on items on the special sessions agenda will be delayed.

It’s likely Texas House Democrats will return to Austin, but their efforts won't up-end Republican plans to redraw congressional districts.

