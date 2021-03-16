Texas Dep. of Public Safety issues Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old man

The Clyde Police Department is searching for 81-year-old James Knighten West.

West is described as a white male, bald with hazel colored eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds.

He has an eagle tattoo on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark colored pants.

He was last seen at 12:00 p.m. on March 10 at 240 Travis Street in the city of Putnam in a white 2017 Kia Optima with the Texas license plate: KBN2514.

The right passenger side of the car is damaged from hitting an orange construction barrel, there may be orange paint on the vehicle.

West has a cognitive impairment and law enforcement believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Clyde Police Department at 325-893-4111.