Texas Shrimp Association holds annual Blessing of the Fleet in Brownsville
The Texas Shrimp Association held its annual Blessing of the Fleet event on Wednesday.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller attended to show support.
The event highlights the importance of shrimping to the coastal economy in Texas, and it blesses the shrimpers who do the hard job of reeling in those shrimp.
"This is dangerous work. It's a job that not everybody can do," Miller said. "I'm a cowboy, and I'm tough, but I'm not shrimper tough."
Shrimping season starts next week. Shrimpers will head out to the ocean for about 90 days.
